Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's brother Faisal Khan has made shocking claims about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to latest reports, Faisal, who is known for his role as Shankar Shane in Mela (2000), said that the 'Kedarnath' actor was murdered and noted that "sometimes truths like these don't come out".

"Sushant Singh Rajput has been murdered"

For the unversed, Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. The actor allegedly died by suicide but several allegations of foul play forced the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the case. However, the investigation agency is yet to give its verdict regarding the case.

The late actor's father had filed an FIR in Patna, Bihar, accusing the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others of abetment of suicide. While the CBI took over the control of the investigation of the death case, the case later also led to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into claims that the money from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank accounts was transferred to Rhea and her associates.

Eventually, the ED probe also led the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file a case and investigate drug peddling. NCB has arrested Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty in connection with the case who though out in bail still continues to fight the charges against her.

Many people suspected the case to be a clear case of murder and there were rumors that many prominent figures were involved in the case. Now, it seems Aamir Khan's brother also believes the same.

"I pray that the truth comes out"

In a recent interview with Times Now Navbharat, Faisal Khan said that knows it to be a murder. He said, "I know that he has been murdered. When the case will open or not, only time will tell. There are many agencies (CBI, ED, NCB) involved. The investigation is going on. Sometimes the truth doesn't even come out. I pray that the truth comes out so that everyone knows."

Well, that's really a pretty strong statement given by Faisal Khan. But all we can wait is for the verdict of the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

Meanwhile, Faisal had earlier claimed that his brother Aamir Khan had imprisoned him at his home a long time ago after suspecting him to be mentally ill. He had told Navbharat Times, "I was going through that phase with my family, and then one day, Aamir called to say that he wanted my signatory rights because I am mad and can't take care of myself. So I was told to declare before a judge that I am incapable of taking care of myself. I couldn't understand why. So that's when I decided to leave home."