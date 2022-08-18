Bollywood actor Aamir Khan returned to the big screen after four years with one of the most awaited films of the year 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film is an official Indian adaptation of the popular Oscar-winning Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump' which featured Tom Hanks.

However, the film, which was released on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, had an opening of only Rs 12 crore, which had been the worst opening figure of any Aamir Khan film in the last 13 years.

'Aamir is in talks with concerned parties to compensate them'

Even after four days of its release, the film, which was made on a budget of around Rs 180 crores, reportedly couldn't touch the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. According to India Today report, the 'Mela' actor is apparently planning to work out a compensation model for the distributors of the film. However, the trade experts revealed that the exact compensation amount is still unknown.

A source informed IndiaToday.in, "Distributors have been hit badly as Laal Singh Chaddha failed to perform at the box office in India. Aamir is in talks with concerned parties to compensate them for the loss. The film's business was hit by various reasons in the country, including the boycott trend." However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

'Baseless speculation'

Recently, there were reports claiming that a few distributors have asked the producers for "monetary compensation" due to the huge losses following the film's poor performance at the box office. However, the CEO of Viacom 18, Ajit Andhare, has denied all allegations about compensation. He said, "There are no external distributors, it's being distributed by V18Studios, and no money is lost in the first place. Film is still running in theatres, both in India & internationally. This is baseless speculation."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when there are reports of an actor planning to compensate the distributors. Earlier, Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had to do the same for distributors after the massive failures of their films 'Tubelight' and 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. Apart from the latter, King Khan also had to compensate for Rohit Shetty directorial 'Dilwale' in 2015. According to reports, the 'Zero' actor had refunded nearly Rs. 25 crores to cover up a 50% loss to distributors for 'Dilwale'.