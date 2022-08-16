Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has turned out to be a dud at the boxoffice sending chills to the Bollywood fraternity. The Aamir-Kareena Kapoor starrer was expected to revive the Bollywood business but things went in vain.

Released on August 11, the film opened to mixed reviews at the boxoffice.

As far as boxoffice numbers are concerned, LSC witnessed a slow start and was expected to pick up over the long weekend but theatre occupancy percent kept dropping. The film made Rs 11.70 crore on day one, Rs 7.26 crore on Friday, Rs 9 crore on Saturday, and Rs 10 crore on Sunday.

On Monday the numbers further dropped and according to reports the collection is between Rs 7.8 to 8.4 crore, taking the collections to Rs 46 crore approximately. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film is Aamir's worst flop since Mela. The overseas collection stands at Rs 39 cr with the film yet to release in China where Aamir has a huge fan following.

#LaalSinghChaddha makes no breakthrough on Day 4 [Sun] either... Day-wise trending remains lacklustre... Hasn't benefitted despite the holidays... Thu 11.70 cr, Fri 7.26 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10 cr. Total: ₹ 37.96 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/c0m1pkwFel — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2022

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hank's Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump'. The film also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in key roles.

The makers have reportedly sold the film's digital rights to Netflix for Rs 160 crore and is likely to make its OTT premiere in October 2022.