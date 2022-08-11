Laal Singh Chaddha has opened to a slow start at the box office. In fact, it is the lowest collection on the first day for an Aamir Khan film in the last one decade.

Laal Singh Chaddha Opening Day

As per the trade reports, the film received around 15-20 per cent occupancy on the first day for the morning shows. There was slight better response for the later shows, but the collection is said to be the lowest in the decade for the Aamir Khan's flick.

The early estimation coming from trade claims that Laal Singh Chaddha has collected around Rs 10-12 crore on the first day. His previous flick Thugs of Hindostan had minted Rs 53.25 crore on the opening day. Hence, the film, in the post-pandemic era, should have raked in at least Rs 15 crore.

The lacklustre trailer and non-so-impressive promotions carried out by the team are blamed for the slow start.

With the film getting mixed reviews, it has to be seen whether Laal Singh Chaddha will be able to perform well at the box office and earn the 'hit' status. It reflected in the advance booking for tickets as it was below average or much lesser than usual.

Check Out Top 10 Openers in India

Rank Movie Name Release Date Opening Day (cr.) 1 K.G.F – Chapter 2 14 Apr 2022 53.95 2 War 02 Oct 2019 53.35 3 Thugs Of Hindostan 08 Nov 2018 52.25 4 Happy New Year 24 Oct 2014 44.97 5 Bharat 05 Jun 2019 42.30 6 Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion 28 Apr 2017 41.00 7 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 12 Nov 2015 40.35 8 Sultan 06 Jul 2016 36.54 9 Dhoom 3 20 Dec 2013 36.22 10 Sanju 29 Jun 2018 34.75 11 Tiger Zinda Hai 22 Dec 2017 34.10 12 Chennai Express 09 Aug 2013 33.12 13 Ek Tha Tiger 15 Aug 2012 32.93 14 Singham Returns 15 Aug 2014 32.09

Also, the campaign carried out by a section of people had a negative impact on the film.

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor is a story set in India that unfolds through several historical events as a beautiful journey of love, adventure, hope and wonder. It is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

Much like its original, it tells the story of a simple man and how he sails through life with his goodwill and values.