Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has largely opened to mixed reviews from the audience. The movie released in multiple languages worldwide on Thursday, August 11.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios, it is a remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name.

The film stars Aamir Khan as the title character alongside Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya (in his Hindi film debut) and Mona Singh.

Story:

Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor is a story set in India that unfolds through several historical events as a beautiful journey of love, adventure, hope and wonder. Much like its original, it tells the story of a simple man and how he sails through life with his goodwill and values.

Reviews:

Netizens are divided over the film. While a section of the audience have slammed the film, another section finds Laal Singh Chaddha interesting. Nonetheless, if not compared with the original, it is a one-time watch.

The performance by the lead does disappoint a little. The signature brilliance of Aamir Khan seems to be missing in the dialogue-led scenes, but he puts his strengths to test with the scenes where there are no dialogues. He speaks with his face and eyes, and in these scenes, creates a hypnotic effect on the audience.

Check out What Audience Say About Laal Singh Chaddha:

Prashanth Rangaswamy: #LaalSinghChaddha - Looks like a group is wantedly trying to push Aamir Khan down . The film is world class so far , let's see whether the second half also delivers the same !

#LaalSinghChaddha interval - Technological Marvel . The way they have used de-ageing technology is just brilliant.

And Aamir Khan - only he can do such a role. Completely entertained so far

Amit Kumar: In #LaalSinghChaddha , Amir Khan saves a injured Pakistani terrorist from Kargil war, terrorist is then shown as dimwitted & good man living with Amir

No such scene in Forrest Gump but Amir Khan made it that way only to show terrorists are good people & Indian agencies are fools

idlebrain jeevi: #LaalSinghChaddha trailer itself was unimpressive and Aamir Khan's body-language and dialogue delivery looked artificial. I was not going to watch the film anyway due to immense respect I have for #ForrestGump. I may not even watch it on OTT going by the feedback and reviews!

Darab Farooqui दाराब फारूक़ी داراب فاروقی:

#LaalSinghChaddha

1. Sensitive and thoughtful portrayal of Sikhs.

2. Loaded with humanity, kindness, and compassion.

3. An original Indian adaptation of a previously released screenplay.

4. Facing the facts head on rather than avoiding them.

5. A heartfelt film about love.

Ramesh Bala: #LaalSinghChaddha 1st Half : So far.. So good..

A faithful remake of #ForestGump Indianized..

#AamirKhan hits the mark with his acting..

Haricharan Pudipeddi: The SRK cameo in #LaalSinghChaddha is so cute. Takes so much of maturity to even allow for something like this to be written in the first place. Take a bow,

@iamsrk

Halfway through #LaalSinghChaddha. As affecting as Forrest Gump. The Indianisation of the original works very well. Scenes between #AamirKhan &

@chay_akkineni

are ❤️

Kaushik LM: #LaalSinghChaddha #LSC 1st half: The de-ageing technique also aids the film

So far, nothing big to fault! Shocked & saddened at the negativity surrounding the film.

Anyway, will come back with the full review after the film ends!

#AamirKhan #AdvaitChandan @atul_kulkarni

#LaalSinghChaddha #LSC 1st half:

@chay_akkineni's spl. appearance brims with innocence & goodness. The brotherly bond between him & #AamirKhan works well.

Chay's own voice Tamil dubbing

#LaalSinghChaddha #LSC 1st half: #SRK cameo is super cute & unexpected It will surely make you smile. Claps at the press show here for that scene

#LaalSinghChaddha #LSC 1st half: Very good so far, with some absolutely beautiful,soulful moments Fantastic making! Solid adaptation of #ForrestGump with Indian history & pop culture references running through the story.

#AamirKhan & team

Eagerly looking fwd to the 2nd half