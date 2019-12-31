Around 100 Brahmin priests in Kolkata took to the streets on Monday, December 30, to join the protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The priests expressed their concern over attempts to divide the country on religious lines by targeting a particular community. With placards and posters reading "No NRC, No CAA", they gathered in the central part of the city under the platform 'Paschim Banga Sanatan Brahmin Trust' and raised slogans.

Stressing that peace was a pre-requisite for development, they said the enactment CAA and talks of NRC had caused violence across the nation.

Trust general secretary Sridhar Mishra said it was "unfortunate" that there were attempts to exclude a particular community by using the CAA and the NRC. "We are concerned at attempts being made to divide our country on religious lines," Mishra said.

