A man in Hyderabad in Telangana was found with gunshot wounds in his Mercedes Benz car. Faizal Ahmed (32) was found alone in the driver's seat of the luxury sedan on Outer Ring Road on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday afternoon. The traffic police found Faizal's car and raised an alarm. Faizal was still alive when they found him. The case was investigated by the Narsingi Police who claim that Faizal tried to take his own life, reports The News Minute.

"We found that he was still alive when we reached. We sent him to Care Hospitals. We found his cell phone and a pistol in the car, along with some empty cartridges," the police said.

They added, "His condition is critical. The bullets were fired to his head so the injuries were critical." Faizal has been shifted to Care Hospital at Banjara Hills.

After further investigation, it was discovered that Faizal ran an outsourcing firm in the city. It is not known if the weapon Faizal used was his own but the police have launched a probe into the case.

This is not the only serious incident on the Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad over the past few days. There have been three deaths and 15 injuries in the outskirts of Hyderabad, near Keesara.

In one incident, a truck, which was carrying 15 people, had rammed into a divider on the Outer Ring Road near Keesara. A couple, sitting next to the driver, died and 13 others were injured and were shifted to the hospital to undergo treatment.