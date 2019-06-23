A Delhi-based journalist was shot at late on Saturday in east Delhi's Ashok Nagar near Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital.

The journalist, Mitalli Chandola, recounted her experience, saying that the assailants first threw eggs on her car's windshield and when she did not stop the vehicle, they fired two shots at her, which pierced through the windshield.

The bullets from the shots fired injured Mitalli's arm. The injuries were given medical attention and she is out of danger.

"Prima facie it appears to be a case of a family dispute," Jasmeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), was quoted as saying by ANI. Reports state that Mitalli was not on good terms with her family.

However, the police are also investigating if this was a gang-related incident where they target drovers with eggs in order to distract them and rob them.

It is not known if the assailants targeted her because of her profession or it was another reason.

On June 8, a crew of a Hindi news channel was shot at by two armed men at Barapullah Road in New Delhi. The men were on a bike, came near their car and asked the crew of three (driver, reporter, cameraman) to stop the vehicle. The driver tried driving faster when he spotted a pistol in the bike driver's hand.

"A man on a black pulsar approached the vehicle when we were near the Pragati Maidan cut. When we noticed a firearm in the biker's hand and tried speeding, the biker then fired three shots at the vehicle. The first bullet hit the gate, second hit the driver side window and the third one missed," one of the targets told India Today.