A 31-year-old businessman was killed in a road accident when he was test driving a Range Rover in Bengaluru. The passengers in the car - his wife, son, friend and the demo car driver - sustained injuries.

The incident happened at 3 pm on Tuesday, March 26. Sagar J Rao, an interior designer, was test driving the Range Rover on NICE Road near PES College Toll Plaza in Hosakerehalli.

The police told The Times of India that Sagar was driving the demo car at a very high speed while approaching the toll plaza. He then lost control of the car and veered left where the car hit a cement block and ricocheted to the road railings. Due to the impact, the car jumped over the railings and flipped many times before landing into a deep ditch.

The occupants of the car were rushed to the hospital where Sagar succumbed to his injuries. His wife, Sandhya, 27, suffered a backbone fracture while their son Samartha, six, and friend Gautham sustained minor injuries. The demo car driver was treated for his injuries at a private hospital.

The police suspect that Sagar was driving the car, but are waiting to record the statement of the other occupants. A police officer said that they are all in a state of shock and their statement will be recorded on Wednesday.

Sagar was planning to buy a Range Rover and Roopena Agrahara, a car showroom, had helped arrange a test drive.

