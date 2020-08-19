In a shocking incident, a bus with 34 passengers on board was hijacked allegedly by some employees of a finance company from New Southern Bypass in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday (August 19) morning.

As per reports, the group of men took control of the bus over the non-payment of EMIs by the owner. The owner of the vehicle had reportedly died on Tuesday.

The bus was traveling from Gurugram to Madhya Pradesh. All passengers, who were on the bus, have been taken to safety and the bus has reached Jhansi.

Case registered, probe underway

Speaking on the matter, Bablu Singh, Agra SSP said, "Three people from Gwalior filed a complaint today that the bus they were travelling in from Gurgaon to Panna was overtaken and seized by members of a finance company, that apparently financed the bus. A case is being registered, we're investigating the matter."

The men first asked the bus driver and the conductor to get down and drove off the bus saying that they would ensure that the passengers reached their destination.

The incident took place in Thana Malpura area in the early hours of Wednesday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi said that the finance company had illegally seized the bus and the staff and passengers are safe. The bus owner had died on Tuesday, he said.