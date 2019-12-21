Ever since the news of a sequel to Bunty aur Babli surfaced, fans and audience couldn't keep calm. Everyone wished to see the sizzling chemistry of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, who were once rumoured to be dating, back on the big screen together. However, there is some bad news for those who were waiting so far. Abhishek Bachchan won't be a part of the second instalment.

Yes, you read that right. The film will reunite another hit pair – Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji instead. The second pair in the film would be Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari. While we would love to see Saif and Rani, who have given several films together, back on the screen together, there's no denying the fact that Saif has now got some large shoes to fill in.

Talking about why her once rumoured beau will not be a part of the project, Taran Adarsh revealed Rani's official statement. As per him, Rani has said, "#Abhishek and I were both approached by #YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in #BuntyAurBabli2 but, unfortunately, things didn't work out with him and we will miss him dearly."

Abhishek Bachchan's equation with Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan have given several hits together in the past and their jodi was compared to that of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Right when rumours of the two dating were rife, Abhishek Bachchan surprised everyone by revealing that he was going to marry Aishwarya Rai. What's more? Rani was not even invited to the wedding.

Talking about the same, Rani had told Cosmopolitan, "Only Abhishek can throw light on that. The truth is that if a person chooses not to invite you to their wedding, you realise where you stand with the person. You may be deluded and think you are friends but maybe the friendship was only restricted to being co-stars on the sets. It doesn't matter. It became very clear and evident that we were only co-actors and not friends. Moreover inviting someone to a wedding is a personal choice. Tomorrow when I decide to get married, I will choose the handful of people I want to invite. A lot has been blown out of proportion. Poor guy has been married for many years, we should all move on. I will always have fond memories of working with him."