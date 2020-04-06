The filmgoers across the globe are shocked and saddened to hear the news about the death of Kannada comedian Bullet Prakash, who died of kidney-related ailments at a private hospital in Bengaluru this evening.

Bullet Prakash was admitted to the Fortis Hospital on March 31 with complaints of liver failure, kidney failures, and infection. He was put on dialysis to stabilise his condition. But it was reported that he was put on a ventilator due to his worsening condition this morning. However, he breathed his last at the hospital this evening. He was 44. His funeral will be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Prakash made his acting debut as a child artiste with 1991 Kannada movie Shanthi Kranthi starring Ravichandran, who named him Bullet Prakash. As per the crazy star's advice, he completed his education and returned to film with Dhruva in 2002. He played comic roles on over film movies. He entered the viewers with his unique mannerisms and expressions and amassed a huge amount of fans for himself.

The news about Bullet Prakash's death came as a rude shock to many of his fans. Some of them took to Twitter to express their sadness over his demise at a young. They paid their tributes to him and offered condolences to his bereaved family members and friends.

Here are the Twitter comments of Bullet Prakash fans:

Shafi @shafishruthi

#BulletPrakash A Talented actor...a Great Friend...and a wonderful soul...We lost you.... Rest in Peace my friend... may god give strength to your family.. Om Shanthi

Jayadev Vp @VpJayadev

Kannada cinema industry lose good actor from Bullet prakash death. He is good comedy actor in kannada industry. Miss you .......RIP Bouquet

Maddy Madhu @madhusudhanm915

One of the best comedian in sandalwood #BulletPrakash is no more #Ripbulletprakashsir

Ashpak_46 @AshpakUmachagi

May ur soul rest in peace sir #BulletPrakash

Manikanta @manikan47712792

ಮತ್ತೆ ಹುಟ್ಟಿ ಬನ್ನಿ ಬುಲ್ಲೆಟ್ ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಅಣ್ಣ miss u anna kannada comedy king actor bullet Prakash anna is no more rest in peace..........

BRIJESH ON THE BARZ @brijeshsg

Versatile sandalwood comedian Bullet Prakash sir is no more #BulletPrakash

YOGI.G.RAJ @YOGIGRAJ

RIP Bullet Prakash..May the Almighty give strength to their family members to overcome this grief..we will miss you n time spent with u will always be cherished...

Mallu Hugar @MalluHugar18

Rest in peace sir We will remember you... #BulletPrakash

K.Gopalaiahbjp @gopalaiahbjp

I condole the death of Kannada's most versatile actor comedian Shri Bullet Prakash on his death Let his soul rest in peace

Deepak Majipatil @deepakmajipatil