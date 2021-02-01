Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman started her Budget speech 2021 saying the Union Budget is set on six pillars with the first being healthcare and wellbeing.

Sitharaman extended tax benefits to senior citizens, above the age of 75. Under the proposal, senior citizens will no longer have to file I-T returns. The FM further said that income tax return forms have been further simplified.

Here are some major highlights from the Union Budget speech: