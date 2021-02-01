The government of India has put a big focus on healthcare in the Union Budget amid the coronavirus pandemic . Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the 'PM Aatmanirbhar Swastha Bharat', to be launched with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over six years.

A supplementary sum of Rs 35,000 crore has also been proposed, which will be used to procure and distribute Covid vaccines in the country.

"The overall health and welfare budget outlay for the year 2021-22 is pegged at Rs 2,23,846 crore. This will develop the capacity of primary and secondary care, besides strengthening the national institutions," Sitharaman said while announcing that the government will set up 15 health emergency centres across the country.

"The government is committed to provide more funds. The Budget outlay for health and welfare is Rs 2,23,846 crore, an increase of 137 per cent," she added. Sitharaman also said that the Budget proposals will strengthen the 'Sankalp of Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

"The focus will be on six pillars, which include health and well-being, inclusive development, human capital, innovation and R&D," she said.