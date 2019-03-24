With IPL kicking off this weekend, national telecom carrier Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) has launched two Cricket-centric prepaid plans priced Rs 199 and Rs 499 with lucrative benefits.

As the tariff cost suggests, one is short term and the other is long term. The Rs 199 and Rs 499 come with 28 days and 90 days validity, respectively.

Which BSNL pre-paid plan is better—Rs 199 or Rs 499?

If you go for the Rs 199, the benefits are very limited though it offers live cricket score alerts for a month. Besides that other one advantage of going for Rs 199 plan is that it gives you 1GB data daily allowance. It offers Cricket-related Personalised Ring-Back Tone (PRBT) option, reported Telecom Talk.

BSNL also gives unlimited voice-calling, but local only and if you happen to go out of a particular state, then you will be charged on standard STD roaming rates. Also, there will be no free SMS option, as well.

On the other hand, Rs 499 offers a much better deal. It offers truly unlimited voice calling feature including free roaming charges across all its 20 circles and also subscribers are entitled to free 100 SMS per day and 1GB data per day. Furthermore, it offers the real-time cricket scores SMS support during the entire tournament, as the validity of this plan is 90 days.

If given a choice, I suggest our readers go for the latter Rs 499, as it offers better deal among the BSNL's IPL special prepaid plan.

It can be noted BSNL's new IPL prepaid plans are valid in all of its 20 circles, except for Mumbai and Delhi regions.

Other rivals such as Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea haven't announced any dedicated prepaid tariffs for the two month IPL season, but some have other plans to attract young phone users.

For instance, Vodafone Idea, which is facing a mass exodus of subscribers, is all set to launch new 'Youth Offer', which entitles 50-percent discount on one-year Amazon Prime membership.

With Amazon Prime subscription, Vodafone Idea users will not only able to get the privilege of getting quick delivery of goods on the e-commerce site but also get early access to top deals on Amazon.in, ad-free music listening through Amazon Prime Music and access to unlimited streaming of the latest and exclusive movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy and Amazon Prime Original series through Prime Video.

Vodafone Idea has another special deal for postpaid customers, which entitles them six-month free subscription to Zomato Gold. With this, they can claim exclusive meal offers for highly subsidised cost at partner hotels in select Indian metros. Benefits include each one meal will get your free complementary second meal and if partner beverage company is part of the hotel, consumers are entitled to get up two free drinks per visit per day.

Each partner has a tag that allows the customer to distinguish between Food & Drinks Partners. For food, it is 1+1 and for drinks, it is a 2+2 offer.