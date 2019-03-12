Vodafone Idea Ltd has announced a new lucrative offer for loyal Red postpaid subscriber in India.

Even though Vodafone merged with Idea Cellular to become India's biggest network carrier, it still faces a stiff challenge from former leader Airtel and much stronger fight from the rookie Reliance Jio.

In late 2018, Vodafone Idea began discontinuing the network services of prepaid consumers for low currency (less than Rs 35). Reports have indicated that the company lost more than 2.3 million subscribers and is expected to face further customer attrition in the coming months.

The company, in a bid, to arrest the decline, has been on announcement spree launching several lucrative prepaid tariff plans similar to Reliance Jio, which was previously accused of launching prepaid plans deemed predatory in nature.

Now, Vodafone has come up with a new offer that entitles Red postpaid customers subscribing to a minimum of Rs 499 and above monthly plans, to get Zomato Gold membership for six months.

With Vodafone Idea Red plan users can claim exclusive meal offers for highly subsidised cost at partner hotels in select Indian metros. Benefits include each one meal will get your free complementary second meal and if partner beverage company is part of the hotel, consumers are entitled to get up two free drinks per visit per day.

Each partner has a tag that allows the customer to distinguish between Food & Drinks Partners. For food, it is 1+1 and for drinks, it is a 2+2 offer.

This is a really good value-added service offered by Vodafone and will certainly build loyalty among existing subscribers and might even attract pre-paid subscribers and new users to upgrade to postpaid plans.

It can be noted that Vodafone Red (Rs 499 and above) also entitles consumers to access Amazon Prime Video service (for 12 months), Vodafone Play (300+ Live TV channels for one year), Rs 3,000 worth device protection, and Rs 499 worth coupons every month, 200GB with rollover option, unlimited calling (local and national) and free national roaming.

In a related development, Vodafone Idea has revised Rs 169 tariff plan. Customers will get 1GB data per day for a month, free calling (local & STD), 100 SMSs per day and also access to multimedia streaming services including Vodafone Play, which offers 5,000 hours of content and 300 plus live TV channels.