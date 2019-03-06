Recently, a report emerged that India has the lowest data tariff plans compared to any nations in the world and that is thanks to Reliance Jio remarkable debut in 2016 that led to the tariff war among competitors and continues till today. Jio kicked off with free voice calling and other benefits, which many incumbents Airtel, Vodafone, Idea branded it as predatory, but eventually have come to terms to deal with the new emergent rival. Some even, for instance, Vodafone and Idea have merged to form a single entity, while smaller players like Aircel and Telenor Mobile, not able to compete went into oblivion.

Now, Airtel and Vodafone Idea, having realised the new reality, are using Reliance Jio's own strategy to fight the latter. In the recent move, both the companies have revised the Rs 169 plan with more data benefits, reports Telecom Talk.

Previously, this Rs 169 plan entitled only 1GB data for the entire duration of the 28 days of validity, but now the Airtel and Vodafone subscribers can enjoy 1GB data per day for a month. Other than that, consumers will get free calling (local & STD), 100 SMSs per day and also access to multimedia streaming services. For Airtel consumers: Airtel TV (live channels, movies and TV shows) and Wynk, whereas the Vodafone subscribers get to enjoy Vodafone Play, which entitles 5,000 hours of content and 300 plus live TV channels.

This will certainly help the two companies to arrest the consumer attrition, which they are facing since December 2018.

As per the latest report released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in February 2019, Vodafone and Airtel lost close to 2.3 million and 1.5 million subscribers, respectively, while they still rule the market as top 2 companies.

Both Vodafone Idea and Airtel still have to do more to counter Reliance Jio or else they will cede the crown to the latter in a year or two.

Reliance Jio already has a counter data plan, which costs less and yet offers more benefits. It's Rs 149 plan offers true unlimited calling (local and national), 1.5GB 4G data allowance per day, 100 SMSs per day and access to JioCinema, JioSavaan and other Jio suite of multimedia apps for the validity period of 28 days.

The battle is not over, it's a just beginning and the ultimate winner will be the consumer, who will be spoilt for choices, as competitors come up with more lucrative 4G data benefits.