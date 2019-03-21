India's leading network carrier Vodafone Idea, earlier showered lot of surprises to postpaid customers with Zomato Gold membership and Amazon Prime subscription and now, it's the turn of the prepaid users to celebrate, which also coincides with Holi festival in India has announced popular.

Vodafone Idea has announced to offer 50-percent off on Amazon Prime membership to all existing and also even new subscribers, provided they enrol for it before June 30.

Existing users can get it on MyVodafone app and tap on the Amazon Prime banner and you will be asked to subscribe it and will need to pay just Rs 499, only half of the full amount Rs 999. As the name suggests, Youth Offer is valid for people aged between 18 and 24 only.

What benefits will Vodafone prepaid users get with Amazon Prime membership?

With Amazon Prime subscription, Vodafone Idea users will not only able to get the privilege of getting quick delivery of goods on the e-commerce site but also get early access to top deals on Amazon.in, ad-free music listening through Amazon Prime Music and access to unlimited streaming of the latest and exclusive movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy and Amazon Prime Original series through Prime Video.

The annual Amazon Prime membership can be activated through the MyVodafone app. Access to Prime Video is available after downloading the Prime Video app on supported devices, the company said.

This is a right move by Vodafone Idea to attract young customers such as college kids and youth who have recently joined jobs. With this king initiatives, they will be able to build loyalty at a young age and over time become a strong patron of the Vodafone and resist jumping to a rival brand.

It can be noted Vodafone Idea lost more than 2.3 million customers since it began discontinuing services of prepaid customers with low currency (less than Rs 35) in late 2018 and some have left voluntarily, after finding a better deal in Airtel and Reliance Jio.

With this move, Vodafone will be able to arrest the subscriber attrition rate.

In a related development, Vodafone is planning to bring a dedicated music app to offer value-added service to customers in addition to Vodafone Play, which offers its own multi-media streaming service. The Vodafone music app will be competing with Airtel's Wynk and Reliance JioSaavn.