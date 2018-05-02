The Odisha Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the results of the class 10 board exams Saturday, May 5.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their results online on the board's official website -- orissaresults.nic.in or bseodisha.nic.in.

The Odisha Board conducted the exams from February 23 to March 8, 2018, and about 6 lakh students appeared for it, reported DNA.

Here's how you can check your scores online

Log in to the website -- bse.odisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in Click on Class 10th Result 2018 Enter the required details such as name, date of birth, and registration number Click submit You will then be able to access your results Students can also download their marks sheet or take a print of the same.

Students can also receive their marks via SMS. All they will need to do is type Result OR10RollNumber and send it to 56263.

While the class 10 results are likely to be declared May 5, the board is also yet to declare the class 12 board exam results. The board had announced the class 12 results in May last year.

The class 10 results were declared April 26 last year and about 6,08,000 students had appeared for the exam. Of this, 4,85,989 candidates had passed and girls had outperformed the boys.