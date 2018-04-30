The Uttar Pradesh Board declared the result for class 10 and Intermediate examinations Sunday, April 29 on their official websites, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. While 75.16 percent students have passed the class 10 exams, the pass percentage for the class 12 is 72.43 percent.

Daughter of a farmer aspires to become an engineer

Anjali Varma of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad topped in the class 10 exams with 96.33 percent. The teenager has not only made her family proud but it seems that the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath is also taking immense pride in her. The CM called up Varma on her mobile to congratulate her for her achievement.

The call from the CM has motivated the girl, whose father is a farmer. She said that she hopes to ace her class 12 results as well.

"I am really thrilled to receive a direct call from none but the Chief Minister congratulating me. I will certainly work harder to repeat my performance in Intermediate too," Varma was quoted as saying by DNA.

The child added that she aspires to become an engineer.

"I am very happy to top the exam. I was confident of scoring good marks. Our school teachers helped us to prepare well. I want to become an engineer. My father is farmer who has always supported me," Varma said, reported ANI.

UP CM to name streets after the toppers

Adityanath, who took to Twitter to congratulate the first 10 toppers both class 10 and 12 said that a function will be held to honor the students who performed well. He also hailed state education minister Dr Dinesh Sharma for ensuring that no cheating took place during the board examinations.

This year girls have outperformed boys. While the pass percentage of girls is 78.81 percent, only 72.27 percent boys have successfully cleared the examinations

This is indeed a reason for UP to celebrate as the female literacy rate in the state is far below the male literacy rate.

As per the 2011 census, the female Literacy is 57.18 percent and the male literacy rate is 77.28 percent.