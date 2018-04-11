The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education is set to announce the results of the class 12 exams April 12 at 10:30 am on its official website.

The exams were conducted between March 1 and 19, 2018 and over 450,000 candidates are said to have appeared for it.

Students, who appeared for the exam, will be able to check their class 12 results on bieap.gov.in.

Here's how you can check the class 12 results online

Log in to the official website -- bieap.gov.in Click on "AP Intermediate Results 2018" You will be redirected to a page where you can enter your name, date of birth, roll number and other details You will then be able to access your results You can also download or take a print out of your scorecard

Students can also receive their results via SMS. Type 'APGEN2' space and key in your registration number and send it to the 56263

School websites are also likely to put up the class 12 results.