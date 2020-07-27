Fans of pop star Britney Spears have long been demanding that the singer be released from the guardianship of her father and be allowed her to make decisions over her finances and her life as a whole. The Princess of Pop has been under a court-enacted conservator-ship since 2008, after suffering multiple breakdowns.

Among the multiple petitions, one petition published on the White House website says that "we need this petition so that Britney can hire her own lawyer and live a normal life as a 38-year-old woman with two kids."

Britney's mother files legal document:

While Britney's financial assets are controlled by her father Jamie Spears, Jamie's ex-wife and pop-star's mother Lynee Spears recently filed a legal document requesting that she be included in her daughter's finances and all matters related to Britney Spears' multi-million dollar trust. Previously, Lynne had tried to acquire access to issues related to the Baby One More Time singer's conservatorship.

"Britney's mother has always wanted to have a position in Britney's conservatorship. Her mom has tried at different points over the years to have some sort of say," a source revealed to etonline.com.

#FreeBritney campaign:

Meanwhile, the campaign "Free Britney" has been gaining prominence ahead of a July 22 court hearing regarding the status of her conservator-ship. #FreeBritney #BritneySpears have been trending on Twitter lately with fans vehemently demanding justice for the singer. Most of the fans feel she is the best singer of 2000s and deserves justice. Another fan says Britney's family has done nothing for her while another user feels only the singer's boyfriend who supports her.

An angry fan lashed out at her mother for spending luxurious beach holiday with daughter Jamie Lynn on Britney's fortune while forcing the latter to live on just a few dollars a week.