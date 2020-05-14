Britney Spears is 38 years old but does not look a day over 20. Her new yoga video proves this!

The 'Opps I Did It Again' singer took to her official Instagram account to share some of her yoga moves from her workout. Britney could be seen doing some amazing and extremely tough yoga moves with ease and panache.

The singer also flaunted her toned abs in a white crop top and a pair of really short black shorts. Looks like Britney performs yoga every day, as she captioned the first clip as, "Yoga every darn day!!!."

Britney's current boyfriend, Sam Asghari who sports a tough bod himself, also joined her in the subsequent videos. The couple performed different exercises together, including lifting weights, some push-ups, squats, mountain climbers, and finally a bit of boxing and punching.

Britney had also shared a post to thank her boyfriend recently. The video where the two are performing together was captioned as, "Grateful to have @samasghari to stay in shape with !!!!! So proud of him having a fitness program to keep people in shape while they stay home couples that workout together stay together !!!!!"

Britney sure seems happy to have her boyfriend back with her. She had earlier shared that the couple had been separated during the quarantine and that Britney was missing him a lot. She even shared a post with a caption, "I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago....so basically I haven't seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime. I have actually lost weight from missing him....now none of my pants or shorts fit!!!!! Guess that's what missing someone can do."

These couple workout videos are sure turning on the heat and motivating fans to get fitness this lockdown.