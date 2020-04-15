Remember the time when 'Oops I did it again' was all the rage and Britney Spears ruled all hearts. This was also the time when the singer went rogue with some of her life decisions and decided to get married in Las Vegas. While one would presume 'what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas', her 55 hours long marriage was, on the contrary, the talk of all towns!

The singer reportedly got married to Jason Alexander, her long time friend because she was drunk. In an interview with ABC news, Jason spilled some beans on what exactly happened the night of their wedding.

Britney had invited Jason to spend the New Year's night with her in Las Vegas. "It wasn't really a booty call," he revealed. "It was just, you know, a friend asking a friend to come on a trip."

Apparently the two who had grown up together and were friends with benefits when the singer was dating Hollywood heartthrob Justin Timberlake.

Jason said that it was Britney who asked him to marry her. "She was like, well, let's get married. And I was like, sure. You know, let's do this.'"

When asked if the two were high on drugs, Jason answered, "Alcohol is a drug. Coffee is a drug. Cigarette is a drug. Yeah, we were doing drugs."

While it was later revealed that Britney may not have felt the same for him, Jason confirmed, "I was in love with her. I feel like she felt the same way."

Much to Jason's disappointment, the marriage was annulled on the grounds that Britney "lacked understanding of her actions, to the extent that she was incapable of agreeing to the marriage."

Jason felt that he was the 'nice guy' in the scenario. He also added, "I didn't get paid. I didn't make any money, uh, directly from that".

Looking back on the entire episode Jason concluded, "Don't be a nice guy. Nice guys finish last. Look out for yourself. If you are going to really get involved into a relationship with a celebrity and you are just an average Joe, make sure you are thinking business!"

Jason is now a mixed martial arts fighter while Britney has been married and divorced once. She is currently in a relationship with Sam Asghari. She also has two children.