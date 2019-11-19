Britney Spears recently ditched bra and shared an entertaining video where she was seen playing with her two puppies. The acclaimed musician took to Instagram to treat her millions of followers and show how much she loves time spending time with her "puppies."

In her latest video, the 37-year-old Spears wore a white, floral-print dress. The "Oops...I Did It Again" singer went braless as she featured a deep v-neck dress. In the shared video, she is seen having the time of her life but fans were quick to notice that she was not wearing any bra underneath.

At the beginning of the funny video, Britney Spears is seen standing in front of the camera, which seems like mounted on a tripod. She lightly pulls on the neckline of her sunny dress. She is then seen crossing her arms and then spins around. The video then cuts to Britney simply starring back to the camera, like looking directly at her millions of fans with a smile on her lips.

In the final moments, we see Britney Spears playing with her two cute furry babies. Britney takes one of the puppy dogs up in her arms and spins around in front of the tripod-mounted camera. In another scene, she is seen lying down on the floor of the balcony where she and her puppies are simply hanging out and having a good time.

Check out Britney Spears cute video below:

Britney Spears in a Christmas Album

Meanwhile, Britney Spears, who was once described by Rolling Stone magazine as "One of the most controversial and successful female vocalists of the 200s," was supposed to do a duet with Robbie Williams.

The 45-year-old Robbie Williams wanted Britney Spears to duet with him for his "Fairytale of New York," but the singer was not available to contribute her vocals. The RockDJ singer recently told Vice that "I wanted to do it with Britney Spears, but she's not working, unfortunately."

The "Toxic" singer is currently taking some time off and based upon her videos and photos, it looks she is spending time with her family and focusing on herself. Fans are expecting that the Princess of Pop will release some new music soon.