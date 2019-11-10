In a recent photo, where Britney Spears is seen heading out of Los Angeles Airport, the acclaimed singer is looking healthier than before. However, several fans were quick to notice that she ditched her bra and is looking extremely comfortable in a pale pink dress.

Britney Spears has had her ups and downs. Recently, she was in news for her health issues and later because of a court battle. But it looks like the "Oops...I Did It Again" singer is doing fine these days. The 37-year-old Spears was recently spotted coming out of LA airport and looked stunningly beautiful in her pale pink dress which she paired with sandals. She was seen carrying a brown round-shaped bag in one hand and a book in the other.

In the shared picture, Britney Spears has let her blonde hair go natural with waves covering her face, and paired it with aviator shaped sunglasses. In the pictures, one can see her plunging neckline. You can check Britney Spears' braless picture here.

Earlier this week, the "Toxic" singer posted a video of herself in a blue two-piece bikini in which one can get a glimpse of her assets and her toned abs. She also gave her millions of Instagram followers a couple of exercise tips.

"Body language is everything! The way you speak to yourself and carry yourself can effect your mood," Britney wrote in the caption.

Britney Spears' latest documentary:

The Mississippi-born musician is one of the world's best-selling music artists. Over the years, she has sold over 150 million records worldwide and has become an inspiration for thousands of other musicians all over the world. On one hand, where fans were left in awe for her music career, there were some tough times in Britney's life which made several of her fans worried.

Back in February 2007, Britney Spears stayed in a drug rehabilitation facility in Antigua for less than a day and the following night, she shaved her head with electric clippers at a hair salon in Los Angeles.

Britney Spears' latest documentary, "Britney Spears: Breaking Point" aims to provide the context to why once a celebrated artist made that decision.