Britney Spears is evidently having a great time quarantining with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The 38 year old singer who had shared that she was missing her boyfriend a few days ago has now been reunited with him.

The two much in love Hollywood celebrities often share work out videos proving how they are couple goals!! Taking a break from working out, Britney took to her Instagram to share some pictures of the two relaxing in their pool. Britney was seen floating on a tube flaunting her bare abs in a bikini.

'Such a beautiful day'

She captioned the pictures as, "Such a beautiful day !!!! God bless!!!!!". Sam too joined her in the pictures sporting a pair of black trunks. The couple looked suntanned, enjoying the California sun.

Britney kept her hair tied in a bun and completed her look with a pair of sunglasses. The couple is high on fitness and shares snippets from her fitness sessions with their fans regularly. Their toned bodied surely is proof of how healthy and fit the two are!

The 38-year-old had earlier revealed that she was alone and quarantining away from her 27-year-old boyfriend. Britney had shared on her official Instagram account that, "I have been quarantining since I got back from Louisiana weeks ago....so basically I haven't seen my boyfriend @samasghari in what feels like a lifetime!!!!" She claimed to have lost weight in his absence.

But the couple has been back since and even posted a joint couple workout video. The two were doing push-ups, lifting weights, doing squats, mountain climbers, and more in the video. Britney sure looks happy in her recent pictures and quarantining seems to be going well for her and beau Sam Asghari now!