Britain's Princess Beatrice married her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at a private wedding in Windsor on Friday. The COVID-19 secure ceremony was also attended by Queen Elizebeth. It was a small gathering with around 20 people, mostly close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government guidelines, the Buckingham Palace said.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, was engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September 2019 and the couple had planned to get married in May. But due to the coronavirus lockdown, the wedding was postponed.

The newly-wed royal couple

Princess Beatrice is a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and currently ninth in line for the throne. As for Mozzi, he comes from a family of Italian aristocrats.

According to a BBC report, Mozzi's father Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, is a former Olympic Alpine skier and had competed for Britain in the 1972 Winter Olympics.

For the engagement, Mozzi had bought a 3.5-carat engagement ring, which reportedly cost $100,000. Mozzi had designed the ring in collaboration with jeweller Shaun Leane.