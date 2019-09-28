Princess Beatrice shocked the world with her whirlwind engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the son of an Italian count. But it looks like another Royal may have had quite the influence on Princess Beatrice when it came to one of the most important decisions during an engagement. The engagement ring.

It is known that Meghan Markle has often been seen wearing various fashion and jewellery designers, but Princess Beatrice's engagement ring designer might just be her favourite.

Princess Beatrice and her long-term boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced their engagement yesterday after being together for over a year. The couple got engaged earlier this month while they were away on holiday in Italy.

Reportedly, the ring that Edoardo bought for Beatrice was designed by British jewellery designer Shaun Leane. Mr. Leane, who has previously worked for Alexander McQueen, is also apparently one of Meghan's favourites.

Apparently, Meghan has been spotted wearing the talented designer's products on various occasions.

Most recently, she was reportedly spotted wearing Mr. Leane's Tusk Bangle at the launch of her Smart Works collection. The Duchess has also been seen wearing his Talon earrings which she wore to the Invictus Games. Well, Meghan Markle certainly has expensive taste, but as far as influencing the decision of the ring. We have to say, that might be a stretch. But since Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice do run in the same circles, it is highly likely that Mr. Leane's jewellery on Meghan's person may have caught Princess Beatrice's attention.

The couple's official statement read: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement.

"We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married.

"We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness." It is known that Beatrice is ninth in line to the throne, followed by her sister Eugenie. We wish Princess Beatrice well.