Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been on tour in South Africa. And along for the ride was baby Archie. Reportedly, baby Archie joined his parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to meet Desmond Tutu in Cape Town.

The young Royal is front and centre and we have to say he looks adorable. But after all her efforts to protect her baby's and her own privacy, Meghan Markle seems quite comfortable parading baby Archie in front of the cameras. Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stepped out with baby Archie Harrison on the third day of their South Africa tour.

The move however, could be a very good one. In light of waning popularity and public criticism, a cue baby can go a long way in winning back public favour. And it seems to be working as reportedly Royal fans are ecstatic to see baby Archie out and about.

The royal baby joined his parents to meet South African civil rights legend Desmond Tutu. Reportedly, following a visit to Tutu's Foundation Meghan and Harry will part ways. Meghan still has a packed schedule in South Africa while Harry is away but she has a couple of days rest scheduled in as well.

Apparently, the Duchess is understood to be staying in South Africa so that she can care for little Archie. Well, if that were the case, she could have very well returned to the UK. Meghan Markle has certainly been making a few moves in regards to her image and her position in the Royal Family. She has been making an attempt to find an alternate career for herself apart from just being a member of the Royal Family. We wish her well. You can check out the video here: