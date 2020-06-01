As the world is battling coronavirus, 'Anonymous', a group of internet hackers have claimed that Princess Diana was actually murdered by the British Royal Family, as she tried to unveil some dark secrets.

According to the hacking group, they have strong evidence that substantiates the fact that the accident that happened on August 31, 1997, could be manipulated by the Royal Family.

Was Royal Family a part of a sex trafficking group?

The hacking group revealed that they are soon going to unveil secrets regarding this murder, and it could shock the entire world. Peruvian newspaper Libero reported that hacking members of 'Anonymous' have obtained several clinching proofs that could prove the manipulation in connection with the murder of Princess Diana.

According to the newspaper report, the British Royal Family had a connection with a sex trafficking group, and Diana was apparently planning to expose these dark secrets. The unexpected move from Diana compelled her own family members to plot a murder plan to execute the princess.

The claims made by Anonymous have now gone viral on the internet, and netizens are urging the hacking group to expose all the secrets associated with the murder of Diana, one of the most charismatic ladies in the Royal Family.

The mysteries surrounding reincarnation of Princess Diana

A few months back, Billy Campbell, a four-year-old Australian boy had disclosed some bizarre claims about Princess Diana. David Campbell, father of Billy revealed that his son pointed at a picture of Diana at the age of two and claimed that it was him during the previous birth.

" It started when someone gave my wife Lisa, a card with Lady Diana on it. He started to refer to his two 'boys'. When asked what boys, our then three-year-old would say his 'sons'. Ok... strange, but sure, mate. To a Scottish friend of ours, he claimed when he was Princess Diana he used to go to a castle in that kilted wonderland. He described the castle as having 'unicorns on it' and was called Balmoral. The unicorn is the national animal of Scotland and there are unicorns on the walls, how does he know this?" said David Campbell.