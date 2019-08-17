Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family last year after getting married to Prince Harry in a gorgeous ceremony.

However, it looks like Meghan still hasn't quite been invited into the Royal Family fold. Meghan has been trying to carve her own path as a Royal. And she may have been stepping on quite a few toes along the way. Meghan and Harry split from the Royal household and they moved to Frogmore Cottage away from the Palace to raise baby Archie. She recently raised quite a few eyebrows when she announced that she would be guest editing an issue of Vogue.

Though Meghan Markle has the honour of many Royal titles, there is one that still eludes her.

Reportedly, Meghan still does not have an honorary military appointment, in contrast to the Queen, Princess Anne, Princess Diana, the Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton.Kate, Duchess of Cambridge holds the position of Honorary Air Commandant of the RAF Air Cadets.

There could be several reasons for this of course, It could be that Meghan has not expressed an interest in adding a military appointment to her royal roles, as her royal areas of expertise centre around social issues, environmentalism, and women's leadership. Or maybe it could be the fact that Meghan Markle also does not currently hold British citizenship, which could prove an obstacle in gaining a British Armed Forces position if she does not change her citizenship status in the future.

However, it does not seem like Meghan Markle is in a rush for more titles. Meghan Markle may still be navigating her way in the Royal Family, but it looks like she might soon figure out how to strengthen her position in the Royal Family.