Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's split from the Royal household caused quite the stir. And a popular tourist attraction may have tried to capitalize on it. But it looks like the stunt backfired.

Reportedly, the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'royal split publicity stunt' at Madame Tussauds has backfired with commentators quick to criticise the decision to separate the royal couple.

Meghan Markle's model at Madame Tussauds has been moved away from husband Prince Harry's, and is now with A-list celebrities and models. But, the decision by Madame Tussauds has been criticised and branded a "publicity stunt". Speaking on Sunrise Australia, Kathy Lipari, a news correspondent, insisted Meghan's model should remain in the royal section.

We have to say, what does Madame Tussauds hope to achieve by moving a few statues around? It's not like Meghan Markle's placement away from her husband would mean anything. Or could it be that the establishment plans to sow the seeds of controversy where none exist, so that they can get more foot traffic? It certainly looks like the latter.

Starting the debate, correspondent Cath Webber said: "Anybody studying PR or marketing needs to take note. This is a great publicity stunt....."She wasn't even a wax figure until she met Prince Harry and certainly was engaged to Harry."

That is quite the harsh observation but not that far from the truth. Commenting on whether Meghan was well-known before becoming Harry's partner, Lipari quickly added: "No, nobody did (know her), she was on Deal or No Deal, for goodness sake, opening a suitcase. Suits was pretty much it.

Meghan Markle's celebrity status went through the roof once she joined the Royal Family and separating her from the very Family that made her famous is not a very smart move by Madame Tussauds. You can check out the video here: