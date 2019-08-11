Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A moniker that has become synonymous with the Royal couple. So, it is surprising that they will be dropping their official titles in favour of new ones.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been given different names for their trip to Balmoral to see the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be known as the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton during the trip, a royal source has said. The insider said: "Whilst in Scotland, Harry and Meghan are known as the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton." The royals were given their Dumbarton titles after their wedding in May last year but rarely use them.

However, it looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have already gotten off on the wrong foot, even before their trip has started. And it might take a little more than a title change to make up for the alleged slight. Reportedly, Meghan and Harry have been invited to the small Scottish town of Dumbarton, but have not yet accepted the invite. The pair - who are running out of time to accept the invite – have reportedly shunned a trip to the area.

Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: "It would seem likely that Harry and Meghan will take Archie to Balmoral this year to be with the Queen, especially as this will be a special time for them with Archie born so recently.....The Queen is able to relax there as the politicians too take a break. The country seems to be heading into political chaos which might involve the Queen and she, ever conscious of attending to her red boxes, will enjoy a well deserved holiday as the Brexit storm clouds gather and October 31st looms ever nearer."

Reportedly, the Royal couple visited Sussex five months after becoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but have not yet visited Dumbarton.