Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been facing a lot of criticism lately. Though the brunt of it has been directed at Meghan, she has been able to take it with poise. Or at least, she has been able to mask her displeasure quite well.

But it looks like Prince Harry may be having a little more trouble keeping his emotions in check. Reportedly, Prince Harry was criticised for being unable to cope with the bad press he sometimes receives and was accused of having the "thinnest skin" in the Royal Family - unlike Meghan Markle who does not even read what the media writes about her.

The harsh criticism of the Duke of Sussex came from talkRADIO host Dan Wootton who argued Prince Harry is "bristling about even the smallest criticism of him". Which may not be the smartest move on his part. A Royal is expected to be cool, calm and collected, diplomatic even while dealing with criticism. A temper won't help him.

Mr. Wootton claimed that unlike his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry reads absolutely everything it is written about him and "curses at his staff" when he is not happy about what he sees. He said: "I can tell you because I report a lot on the Royal Family, Harry has been bristling about even the smallest criticism of him for some years now.....And actually, he has the thinnest skin of any member of the Royal Family."

Well, if what he said about Prince Harry is true, he might not take kindly to being called thin-skinned.

Mr. Wooton added: "So he will sit in that publicly funded mansion - because it's not a cottage, it's a £2.4million mansion refurbished by us on taxpayers money - he'll watch the TV coverage and he'll flick through the newspapers and look at all of those articles online about him, cursing his staff."

If this is indeed how Prince Harry behaves, then he may have to face a lot more criticism going forward. We hope that Meghan Markle can help him deal and cope with the criticism directed at them. You can check out the video here: