Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are a power couple. They were married last year in a gorgeous ceremony and have been going strong ever since. They even welcomed baby Archie into their family.

Meghan Markle won over Prince Harry thanks to a passion both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have developed through years of advocacy, royal commentator Juliet Rieden claimed. It is no secret that Meghan Markle is outspoken when it comes to her views and her causes. Even though her views have not always been on the same page as that of the Royal Palace. However, that hasn't stopped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from speaking out.

Meghan and Harry were not even afraid to split from the family in pursuit of their charitable causes. Reportedly, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launched their personal charity organisation after breaking up from Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Foundation to continue promoting causes close to their heart. Speaking to Nine News Australia, Ms. Rieden said: "I think a lot of the attraction between Harry and Meghan is this joint passion for getting involved, making a difference in particular areas....."They are both very interested in conservation. Both of them want to work with youth – Harry's made some very pertinent speeches about the power of youth to change the world."

The couple Sussex had recently made an announcement on their social media about 15 organisations they seek to support after calling on their fans to nominate people and associations seeking to help improve the world. Reportedly, making their announcement on their official Instagram page, the couple said: "This month we turned to you for ideas of accounts to follow featuring people, organisations and causes that you inspiring or noteworthy

"Thank you for being part of this collective conversation with us; we hope everyone has enjoyed discovering many of these accounts and engaging with each other and how we can all be Forces For Change."

Well, it's nice to see that their passion for advocacy and charity is still alive and well. We hope it stays that way. You can check out the video here: