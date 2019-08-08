Meghan Markle may be finding it hard to find allies in the Royal Family apart from Prince Harry. And it is no secret how the Markle family feels about Meghan and her new Royal status. But despite all of that, there is apparently one family member who Meghan can still control.

Meghan Markle could "get away with murder" when it comes to one particular family member who she could "twist round her little finger", according to a royal biography.

Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex was doted on by her father Thomas Markle Snr while growing up, being much younger than his two other children – Samantha and Thomas Jnr. In fact, Samantha was already 17 years old when Meghan was born. According to the 2018 book 'Meghan: A Hollywood Princess', Meghan was the "apple of her father's eye" and could do no wrong. There have been reports of Thomas Markle playing favourites with Meghan before.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton asserted that her half-sister Samantha "often" claimed Meghan teased her that she was the favourite child and would receive the most expensive gift at Christmas from their father. Meghan Markle has had a falling out with the Markle family after joining the Royal Family.

Mr. Morton wrote: "Meghan went to stay with her mother and did not even visit her father's house to pick up her mail."

Mr. Morton went on to write that it was a situation that perplexed her friends, as they knew that Meghan was the apple of her father's eye and could get away with blue murder.

However, claims by Samantha Markle need to be taken with a pinch of salt as she isn't exactly a fan of the Duchess of Sussex. In fact, she has used Meghan Markle's fame as a Royal to promote herself, cashing in by writing books on Meghan and making a media spectacle of herself.