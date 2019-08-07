Meghan Markle just celebrated her 38th birthday. Meghan's sister-in-law took to social media and posted a sweet birthday message.

But some fans weren't pleased with the amount of focus the message had on Meghan Markle. Reaching new heights of being nitpicky, fans of Meghan Markle were not pleased that the couple Cambridge not using any pictures of just Meghan for her birthday message was insulting.

Reportedly, the Duchess of Cambridge has been unfairly attacked on social media following a post congratulating Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, on her birthday.

Meghan Markle celebrated her 38th birthday and was congratulated on the Kensington Royal Instagram page by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Posting on their Instagram page, the couple Cambridge released a post of themselves with Meghan, Prince Harry and Prince Charles. Accompanying the post, they wrote: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!"

However, some fans weren't too pleased with the lack of solo Meghan Markle photos on the post. Some took issue with the fact that a birthday post dedicated to Meghan did not have her as the centre of attention. We have to say, a post congratulating you on your birthday with a photo of yourself and the people congratulating you is pretty self-explanatory and there usually isn't much confusion as to who is being congratulated. Some had issues with the rest of the family being in the picture.

Despite that, some users took to social media to attack the post for not posting a picture of just Meghan herself.

While more level-headed fans jumped to the defence of the couple Cambridge by saying that the pictures were probably chosen because they were all in it. And we have to say that makes sense.