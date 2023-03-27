Ever since Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been spotted together at two different occasions, rumours mills are abuzz with their relationship reports. Both Raghav and Parineeti have refused to comment on being asked about a "relationship", insiders reveal there might be something brewing. While Raghav Chadha is the most eligible bachelor of the political world; Parineeti, is Bollywood's quintessential girl-next-door.

What's cooking

The possibility of something brewing between the two has left netizens in a state of joy. A TOI report has revealed that though there has been no formal ceremony, the families are allegedly discussing how to take things forward. "There has been no formal ceremony yet, but the families are discussing it and there will be some ceremony soon," a source told TOI.

Official announcement soon?

"Both families are happy about the two being together, but fixing a date for any ceremony is difficult considering the two are busy with their respective schedules. The ceremony will be a small, intimate affair with close family members," the report further added. Amid all this, Parineeti was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra's residence.

And this has left all the tongues wagging. Many on social media were quick to ask if the meeting was for bridal couture discussion or for bridal fittings. Many even compared it to how Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani were spotted at Manish's home right before their wedding. Now, whether these are all rumours or there is more than meets the eye, guess we'll have to wait to find out.