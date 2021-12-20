Parineeti Chopra has lashed out at a talent show for misusing her name. The actress took to social media and cleared the air around her participation in a show. She also sternly asked the talent show makers to not misuse her name and take advantage of kids. The channel had claimed that Parineeti was going to be a judge on one of their shows.

Parineeti's stern tweet

Parineeti shared screenshots of the tweets and called it an absolute sham. "Absolute SHAM - I am not associated with this show in any way. Request you to kindly remove my name and not take advantage of kids and their parents in this way," she tweeted.

Channel responds

The channel soon replied, "We are in touch with your manager for the last 3 months, you have mentioned you are happy to come on board and want to meet us face to face. We are planning to meet you after 19th Dec 2022." To this, a netizen reacted, "So that means, I email you and call you but you don't give any formal confirmation, yet I can say that I am associated with you? Doesn't that sound senseless? @FunKidsIndia"

To which, the channel again wrote, "It's not one email or one call, it's 20+, every week, the agency involved has assured us... We want to come to Mumbai face-to-face meeting and got busy with our North India audition. Let's not discuss it here, please!!"

Another netizen wrote, "The nerve and audacity of some people. I'm so sorry you were mentioned in this! we all support you through this Sham!"

The channel again responded, "It's not a SHAM, the agency in the middle messed it up!! We want Parineeti to be our Grand Finale Judge, which is mid-2022."