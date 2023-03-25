Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha were spotted together on lunch and dinner meets in Mumbai recently. The photos and videos shared by the paparazzi showed the duo coming out of a restaurant together. Their back-to-back lunch and dinner meetings have sparked dating rumours.

How did it all start?

Raghav and Parineeti were spotted together on Wednesday night for dinner at a posh restaurant in Mumbai. After which they were seen at Lunch together on Thursday. On Wednesday night, Parineeti and Raghav twinned in white shirts.

In the clips shared by the paparazzi. Raghav went straight to his car, while Parineeti stopped to pose for the paparazzi and interacted with photogs before stepping inside the same car.

Social media was abuzz with the most important question is Parineeti dating Raghav? While several media publications refuted the baseless rumours and said they are good friends. Some said they are in a relationship.

Upon seeing the viral videos, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha was quizzed by a journalist about his dinner and lunch plans with actor

AAP MP Raghav Chadha blushes on being asked about his marriage with Parineeti Chopra

Raghav has finally broken his silence on their romance rumours. On March 23, Raghav was asked about the actress and their frequent meetings. "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)," the AAP politician was quoted as saying by India Today.in.

When asked further about their rumoured relationship, Raghav blushed and replied, "Denge jawaab."

One more video that is going viral is about Raghav blushing as he is quizzed about Parineeti.

The clip show, Raghav coming out of Parliament when a reporter asked about Parineeti Raghav was seen blushing as he reacted to the question. He said, "Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke na kariye." When the journalist asked him about his wedding plans, he smiled and said, "I will tell you when I decide to get married."

In the various clips shared on social media, netizens saw Raghav Chadha blushing which has added fuel to the relationship rumours.

Several reports state that Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now. They also follow each other on Instagram.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha & Flop Actress Parineeti Chopra spotted together at a restaurant somewhere in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/XuTbvmuLZp — your time's up.? (@TakeTheJab) March 23, 2023

Work front

Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. She will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.

About Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha is a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Co-Incharge AAP Gujarat and Aam Aadmi Party and is the National Spokesperson, PAC Member, and National Executive Member- of AAP. He is the youngest member of the Parliament. He hails from New Delhi. And is a Chartered Accountant as per his Instagram bio.