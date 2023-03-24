Celebrity couples have always grabbed headlines for getting clicked in and around the city. The moment paparazzi spot them with someone, netizens start speculating that something is definitely brewing.

This is exactly what happened,!Actress Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha were spotted together for dinner on Wednesday night, Not just that, the two were seen together having lunch on Thursday. This was enough to ria eyebrows. And so fans started speculating that Parineeti and Raghav are currently dating.

Details of Parineeti and Raghav's lunch and dinner meetings

While the two earlier had dinner at the Westin hotel in Goregaon on Wednesday night, they had dinner at a Bandra restaurant on Thursday afternoon.

Several paparazzi accounts have shared their videos and pictures from their lunch and dinner meetings.

Raghav Chadha & Parineeti Chopra spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai, pic.twitter.com/HnQJOW8xXV — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) March 23, 2023

Upon seeing Parineeti and Raghav's back-to-back outings, netizens flocked to the comment section and enquired whether they are dating.

A user wrote, "If they are dating then I am excited."

The second one mentioned, "Seriously! With Raghav Chaddha."

Are they dating?

According to a report in India Today, Parineeti and Raghav are just good friends and they are not dating each other. However, an official statement from both Parineeti and Raghav is awaited.

Who was Parineeti dating earlier?

Several reports state that Parineeti was earlier dating director Maneesh Sharma. It has just been about a year since they parted ways.

About Raghav Chadha

Raghav Chadha is a Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Co-Incharge AAP Gujarat and Aam Aadmi Party and is the National Spokesperson, PAC Member, and National Executive Member- of AAP. He is the youngest member of the Parliament. He hails from New Delhi. And is a Chartered Accountant as per his Instagram bio.

Work front

Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut in a supporting role in the rom-com Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011) alongside Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. She was last seen in the Sooraj Barjatya film Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher. She recently completed filming Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.