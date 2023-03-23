Salman Khan is gearing up for some of the biggest releases this year starting with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan, he then has Tiger 3 in the pipeline. The actor is currently garnering accolades for his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham-led Pathaan, which is running successfully in theatres as well as streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Every day we hear a new update about Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to give his ardent fans a visual spectacle. Seeing Salman Khan and Katrina spell magic on-screen will be a treat to everyone's eyes. It has been widely reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be doing a cameo in Tiger 3, and in SRK-led Pathaan, Bhaijaan and SRK gave a subtle hint.

SRK to shoot his tiger 3 sequence in April in Mumbai

While the major chunk of Tiger 3 has already been filmed, certain promotions are left to be shot. Several media reports state that, preparations for the shoot of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's special appearance in Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 have been going on in full swing. As per a trade source on NDTV, a massive set will be constructed over 45 days to shoot the Salman-SRK action scene in Tiger 3.

"Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on screen again in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma have planned this to be the biggest surprise element of the film. YRF has quietly commissioned to build a massive set over 45 days to shoot the scene where Salman and SRK will be involved in some mind-boggling action," as quoted by a source on NDTV

As fans are waiting with bated breath for Salman Khan to officially share the videos and pictures from the set. Netizens and Bhaijaan's fans have gone berserk upon hearing a fresh update about Salman Khan-led Tiger 3.

Earlier few videos and pictures from the sets were leaked online and now it looks like some more stills from Tiger 3 have been leaked. Take a look at some of the images and clips that have gone viral.

Fans can't keep calm as they spot Salman Khan shooting for the film. Take a look

All I can say is that these leaked pictures from the sets of #Tiger3 is already giving an all time blockbuster vibes. Almost 80% of the movie is shot in the real locations. Unlike Sarook, #SalmanKhan is seen performing his own stunts. pic.twitter.com/XAGgaMmhH0 — ?UTKARSH?| Fan account (@BEINGRADHE2727) March 11, 2023

After Watching This Leaked Pictures

Excitement is on its PEAK ? Now Can't Wait For #Tiger3 Movie #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Gjd1jKCEyr — Tiger Salman Trends (@SalmanTrend) March 11, 2023

? Seeing the sets of #Tiger3, it seems that the price of a set should be expensive after seeing this, the buzz has become higher.

500 Cr ka to set hi lag rha hain ???? Kasam Se Bhai Fadne Vala hai .... ? #Pathaan Records Broken ? #SalmanKhan? #YRFSpyUniverse pic.twitter.com/HAX5ASWVXr — GAURI✨SK (@GorasSwaroop) March 11, 2023

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi is set to release this Diwali.