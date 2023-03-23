Dasara starring Keerthy Suresh and Nani are one of the most talked-about Telugu films of the year. The protagonists are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Recently the lead actors Nani and Keerthy Suresh were in Mumbai to promote their upcoming film Dasara, and to everyone's surprise, they were joined by Rana Daggubati.

Rana Daggubati with Nani, and Keerthy Suresh during Dasara promotions

The videos and pictures from the promotion spree have surfaced online.

In the clips shared by various fan clubs on social media, we can see. Rana and Nani doing a 'bottoms up', and what caught everyone's eyes was when the lead actress Keerthy joined them and effortlessly drank straight out of a bottle. Rana and Nani were amused seeing Keerthy's quirky side.

Fans thronged on the comment section and dropped heart and laughing emojis.

Take a look at the most adorable comments

Who wore what!

For the event, Keerthy wore a cream-coloured saree and matching blouse. While Nani opted for a black T-shirt under a colourful jacket and denim. Rana Daggubati wore a white T-shirt, denim and a beige jacket.

About Dasara

Dasara is an action-packed film helmed by Srikanth Odela, which also marks his directorial debut. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. It's slated to release on March 30.

The intention is to not glorify drinking

At the press conference of the Dasara, Nani spoke about the heavy depiction of drinking shots in the teaser. He said, "The story is set in a place where everything is surrounded by coal mines. People who work in these mines can't enter without gulping down some alcohol. It's what keeps them going, literally. Not like these people are addicted to drinking; it's a tradition for them."