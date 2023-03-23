After the stupendous success of SS Rajamouli's RRR not just in India, but also globally, the makers are back with yet another magnum opus. Ever since the first poster launch of NTR30 starring Man of the masses Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the film to go on the floor.

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and SS Rajamouli at the launch ceremony of NTR 30

The wait is over, the grand launch of NTR 30, the highly anticipated movie featuring the global star Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, took place at the luxurious ITC Kohenur hotel in Hyderabad today.

Directed by Siva Koratala, muhurat clap and pooja ceremony was done by director SS Rajamouli. Other celebrities who graced the puja ceremony are Prashanth Neel, renowned producer Shyam Prasad Reddy, Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Siva Koratala, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Sudhakar, Naveen Yerneni, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and other celebrities graced the event.

Fans have thronged the internet and have shared their excitement upon seeing the videos and pictures from the event.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, director Koratala Siva said, "The film is set in a forgotten coastal land of India. It's a very emotional story about how we live in a world that has more monsters than humans."

Janhvi looks mesmerizingly beautiful in a light green sari; she also took to her Instagram and shared a slew of pictures from the mahurat puja.

NTR30 fans trend #NTR30StormBegins on Twitter

A user said This movie has got a lot of ocean shots. They are planning something really beyond our imagination."

Another fan wrote, "You looking gorgeous anattu unadu."

#NTR30 Set In Forgotten Coastal Lands Of India Where Men Are Closer To Beasts Than Men. They Dont Fear God Or Even Death.



What Do They Fear For? Lets Wait & See



- Koratala Siva#NTR30StormBegins @tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/n30QeN06RL — NTR Trends (@NTRFanTrends) March 23, 2023

The movie will have notable cast and skilled technicians on board. Produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, the high-budget film features Anirudh Ravichander as the music director.