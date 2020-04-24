J&K Police has revealed that they killed two terrorists in Aarwani area of Bijbihara in South Kashmir. The terrorists had abducted a policeman in Kulgam District few minutes ago. The state police further added that the abducted policeman was rescued, while one police officer was injured in a brief encounter.

The latest incident comes only a day after another cop abduction had taken place in South Kashmir. The policeman, Javed Jabbar, who was posted in Srinagar, had gone home on leave in Shopian's Mingipora, from where he was abducted by the terrorists. The security forces managed to rescue the officer, sources revealed.

But the reports of cop abductions is a disturbing trend that haunted Jammu and Kashmir in 2018. There were several abductions of police officials two years ago, along with an army officer, whose body was later found in a disturbing state.