Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The announcement was made on Twitter, where the Congress leader urged people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I've just tested positive for COVID. All those who've been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi has been campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections in Kerala, Assam and West Bengal. Recently, the Congress leader suspended campaigning in West Bengal due to COVID resurgence.

Wishes for speedy recovery

Upon learning that Rahul Gandhi tested positive for the virus, netizens took to Twitter to wish him speedy recovery.

Other politicians who tested COVID positive

Several Indian politicians have tested positive for COVID-19 as the second wave of the virus has created a tense situation in India. Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh tested COVID positive on Monday and was admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

Other politicians who tested positive for the virus, include Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy, Telangana CM Chandrashekhar Rao, actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, UP CM Yogi Adityanath among others.