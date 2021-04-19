Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been tested positive for coronavirus. According to the latest updates, the veteran Congress leader is now admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

Manmohan Singh has now joined the long list of politicians who were tested positive for coronavirus. A few months back, Home Minister Amit Shah was also tested positive for the pandemic.

Recently, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was tested positive for coronavirus. A few days back, the chief minister was tested negative, and he is now back in the public circle again. Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa was also tested positive for Covid, and he is currently undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospitals.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.