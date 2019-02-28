Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan will release captured IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthamana on Friday as a "peace gesture".

IAF pilot Abhinandan was detained by Pakistani security forces on Wednesday, February 27, when he landed on Pakistan occupied Kashmir after ejecting from a MiG-21 Bison aircraft.

"Yesterday I tried to call (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi to say that we don't want escalation. Our push for de-escalation doesn't mean we are afraid," Imran Khan had said, "we have an Indian pilot. As a peace gesture, we will release him tomorrow."

PM Khan said that this is the first gesture on their part to open negotiations between the two countries.

After Abhinandan's capture, India summoned Pakistan's envoy on Wednesday and handed over a demarche seeking "immediate and safe return" of Abhinandan. Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the country is willing to release the IAF pilot if it can lead to a de-escalation of tension between the two countries.

"Pakistan is willing to consider returning the Indian pilot if it leads to de-escalation," Qureshi said in Islamabad.