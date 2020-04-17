Islamic State terrorists have carried out an arson attack in the island nation of Maldives. The National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC), Commissioner of Police (CP) Mohamed Hameed confirmed that the harbor fire incident that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning was "clearly a deliberate act."

In the incident, four speedboats, a sea ambulance and two dinghy's docked adjacent to each other were burnt. The local authorities had suspected it to be "a retaliatory attack for recent investigations into drug trafficking and religious extremism," local newspaper had reported. While the commissioner had noted that recent crimes against authorities were carried out by religious extremists, but did not suspect an IS link.

The IS link

The director of SITE Intelligence Group, Rita Katz, revealed that the recent harbor attacks in the central Maldives were an act of the IS terror group. An exclusive source claims to have told Al Naba weekly newsletter that the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the arson attack.

As per Katz's tweets, ISIS stated that the boats belonged to the "Apostate Maldivian Government and its loyalists" and were destroyed using "incendiary bombs."

International Business Times, India could not immediately verify the IS link to the arson attack in the Maldives. The article will be duly updated with more information.

This is a developing story...